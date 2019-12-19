Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Aiken, Harvard visit GW

December 19, 2019
 
Harvard (6-4) vs. George Washington (5-5)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Bryce Aiken and Harvard will take on Armel Potter and George Washington. Aiken is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games. Potter is averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Potter, Arnaldo Toro and Jamison Battle have combined to account for 46 percent of George Washington’s scoring this season. For Harvard, Aiken, Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to account for 45 percent of all Harvard scoring, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Potter has accounted for 52 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. Potter has 35 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. George Washington has 31 assists on 71 field goals (43.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Harvard has assists on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

