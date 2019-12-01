Listen Live Sports

Air Force ends four-game skid in 76-52 win over Jackson St.

December 1, 2019 6:30 pm
 
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Morris had 16 points and six rebounds as Air Force easily beat Jackson State 76-52 on Sunday.

Mason Taylor had 12 points for Air Force (3-5), which broke its four-game losing streak. Lavelle Scottie added 12 points.

A.J. Walker, the Falcons’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Miles Daniels had 19 points for the Tigers (1-7). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 points and nine rebounds. Tristan Jarrett had 10 points.

Air Force matches up against Wyoming on the road on Wednesday. Jackson State plays Denver on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

