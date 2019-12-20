Listen Live Sports

AKRON 62, TULANE 61

December 20, 2019 4:37 pm
 
AKRON (9-2)

Jackson 5-11 2-4 15, Williams 6-17 0-0 16, Banks 4-8 3-5 14, Cheese 0-8 3-6 3, Riak 1-1 0-0 2, A.Ali 1-2 0-0 3, Reece 4-6 0-0 8, Tribble 0-3 1-4 1. Totals 21-56 9-19 62.

TULANE (8-3)

Hightower 8-13 1-2 18, Lawson 7-21 0-1 14, Thompson 3-9 4-4 10, Walker 2-6 0-2 4, Days 2-4 0-1 4, Zhang 4-7 0-0 11, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 5-10 61.

Halftime_Akron 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Akron 11-31 (Williams 4-13, Banks 3-6, Jackson 3-8, A.Ali 1-2, Cheese 0-1, Tribble 0-1), Tulane 4-16 (Zhang 3-5, Hightower 1-3, Days 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Walker 0-2, Lawson 0-4). Rebounds_Akron 40 (Williams 15), Tulane 39 (Lawson, Thompson 9). Assists_Akron 17 (Jackson 6), Tulane 9 (Thompson, Thomas 2). Total Fouls_Akron 15, Tulane 15.

