Akron hosts Southern

Southern (3-5) vs. Akron (6-2)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern goes up against Akron in a non-conference matchup. Southern fell 82-65 at Tulane on Sunday. Akron is coming off an 85-73 win over Marshall on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Jaguars have been led by Damiree Burns and Micah Bradford. Burns has averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while Bradford has put up 9.3 points per contest. The Zips have been led by seniors Xeyrius Williams and Loren Cristian Jackson, who are scoring 14.6 and 16.4 points, respectively.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Akron’s Jackson has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 13 for 29 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Southern has dropped its last five road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 80.2 points during those contests. Akron has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 52.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Akron defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.1 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Southern has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent through eight games (ranking the Jaguars 322nd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

