Alabama St. faces tough test vs No. 6 Oregon

Alabama State (1-11) vs. No. 6 Oregon (10-2)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Alabama State. Alabama State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Oregon is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively scored 45 percent of Oregon’s points this season. For Alabama State, Tobi Ewuosho, Brandon Battle, Leon Daniels, Kevin Holston and DJ Heath have combined to account for 65 percent of all Alabama State scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. Pritchard has accounted for 36 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 53.8 points and allowing 81.4 points during those contests. Oregon has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 62.1.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Oregon has an assist on 37 of 85 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Alabama State has assists on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

