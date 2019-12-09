Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alcorn St. downs NAIA-Rust 108-62 behind Howard’s 19 PTs

December 9, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard led six players in double figures with 19 points and Alcorn State needed the second half to pull away from NAIA-member Rust for a 108-62 win on Monday night.

It was the Braves’ (3-5) third win of the season against an NAIA program.

Alcorn State raced to an 18-2 lead before Rust went on 20-8 run and closed to within four (26-22) when Michael Decembre made a pair of foul shots with 11:58 before halftime. Quentin Pough made three free throws to bring Rust within 37-36 with 5:36 before the break but it never got closer.

With a 52-43 at the break, the Braves locked down Rust and held it to 19 points in the second half.

Advertisement

Deshaw Andrews and Corey Tillery each scored 13, Alonzo Campbell and Troymain Crosby scored 12 apiece and Mark Carter 11 for the Braves.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Decembre led the Bearcats with 19, Pough 13, Kendall Wright 11 and Demarcus Robinson 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize