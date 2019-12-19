Alcorn State battles Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. Alcorn State (3-6)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves will be taking on the Royals of Ecclesia. Alcorn State lost 68-57 to Tulane in its most recent game.

.MIGHTY MCGEE: Zachary McGee has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Braves offense put up 55.6 points per matchup in those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.