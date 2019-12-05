Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alcorn State faces Blue Mountain College

December 5, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Blue Mountain College vs. Alcorn State (2-5)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves are set to battle the Toppers of NAIA member Blue Mountain College. Alcorn State lost 67-50 to Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Deshaw Andrews, Corey Tillery, Maurice Howard and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 0 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.CLUTCH CALDWELL: Nathan Caldwell has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

A YEAR AGO: Alcorn State earned a 24-point win over Blue Mountain College when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Braves put up 55.6 points per matchup across those eight contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified