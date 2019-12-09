Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alex Claudio, Brewers agree to $1.75 million, 1-year deal

December 9, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a $1.75 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday, a week after the Brewers allowed him to become a free agent.

The agreement is for about $500,000 less than Claudio was projected to earn if the Brewers had allowed him to become eligible for salary arbitration.

In addition to his base salary, Claudio can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses.

Claudio, who turns 28 next month, led big league pitchers with 83 appearances last season. He was 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA in 62 innings, striking out 44 and walking 24. He made $1,275,000.

Advertisement

Claudio pitched for Texas from 2014-18 and was acquired by the Brewers in a trade last December.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee also claimed infielder Ronny Rodríguez off waivers from Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize