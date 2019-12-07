Listen Live Sports

Alford leads Alabama A&M over Jacksonville St. 67-62 in OT

December 7, 2019 7:57 pm
 
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Alford had 18 points and eight rebounds and Alabama A&M scored 10 of the last 11 points in overtime, defeating Jacksonville State 67-62 on Saturday.

Alabama A&M trailed 61-57 with 1:44 remaining in overtime before Brandon Miller buried a 3-pointer and Brandon Houston added a jumper for a 62-61 lead. The Bulldogs made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 24 seconds.

Houston had 11 points and TJ Parham added 10 points for Alabama A&M (2-5), which has won two straight after an ambitious opening five-games that included Cincinnati, Clemson, Miami of Ohio, UAB and Tennessee State.

Kayne Henry had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-6). Jacara Cross added 13 points and Elias Harden scored 11.

Jacksonville State hosts Troy on Wednesday. Alabama A&M plays at Miami on Saturday.

