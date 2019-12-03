Listen Live Sports

Allen, Williams lead Georgia St past Dartmouth 83-80 in OT

December 3, 2019 9:32 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen scored a season-high 28 points, Kane Williams had a big assist and four of his 16 points in the final 43 seconds and Georgia State outlasted Dartmouth 83-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Allen sank 8 of 15 shots from 3-point range and his jumper with 1 second left sent the game to overtime tied at 69. He added seven rebounds. Williams finished 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, hit a jumper with 43 seconds left to give the Panthers (5-3) a 79-77 lead and hit two free throws with 23 ticks remaining to push the lead to 81-77. After James Foye buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go to pull the Big Green (5-3) within a point, Williams fed Damon Wilson for a dunk to cap the scoring. Aaryn Rai missed a 3 at the buzzer for Dartmouth.

Foye topped the Big Green with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. He added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Chris Knight made 9 of 11 shots, scoring 23 with nine boards, five assists and three blocks.

Williams added eight rebounds and four assists for Georgia State. The Panthers won the rebound battle 39-32.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

