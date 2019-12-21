Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Almiron finally scores for Newcastle in 1-0 win over Palace

December 21, 2019 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for Newcastle in his 27th appearance for the club in its 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Paraguay international, who joined from Major League Soccer team Atlanta in January, swiveled to drive home an 83rd-minute shot to spark wild celebrations on the touchline from manager Steve Bruce.

Almiron’s strike came just as Newcastle faded following a promising start at St. James’ Park, needing to rely upon goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to deny Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Christian Benteke.

A third victory in four games sent Newcastle above Palace and into ninth place in the standings in an encouraging first season at the helm for Bruce.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end