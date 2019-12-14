Listen Live Sports

Alston scores 31 points in Boise State’s 100-57 victory

December 14, 2019 8:19 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston made 6 of 7 shots from the arc and 11 of 12 overall to score 31 points and lead Boise State to a 100-57 victory over Alabama State on Saturday.

R.J. Williams grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go with 12 points for his second double-double in as many games and his fourth this season. Justinian Jessup made 5 of 10 3-point tries and scored 19 points. Alex Hobbs added 11 points and Max Rice 10 for the Broncos (6-4).

The Broncos made 15 of 29 3-point attempts for 52% and shot 59% overall.

The Hornets (2-8), playing their 10th game in a 15-game stretch away from home to start the season, shot 36% and only 18% (5 of 28) from the arc. Leon Daniels led the team with 12 points and Tobi Ewuosho had 10. Ewuosho has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

