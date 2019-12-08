Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

December 8, 2019 12:07 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (46) 13-0 1605 1
2. Ohio State (14) 13-0 1562 2
3. Clemson (5) 13-0 1513 3
4. Oklahoma 12-1 1430 6
5. Georgia 11-2 1294 4
6. Oregon 11-2 1189 13
7. Florida 10-2 1172 7
8. Baylor 11-2 1161 8
9. Alabama 10-2 1092 9
10. Utah 11-2 1005 5
11. Wisconsin 10-3 988 10
12. Penn State 10-2 967 11
13. Auburn 9-3 962 12
14. Notre Dame 10-2 771 14
15. Memphis 12-1 667 16
16. Minnesota 10-2 654 15
17. Michigan 9-3 592 18
18. Boise State 12-1 566 17
19. Iowa 9-3 485 19
20. Appalachian State 12-1 375 20
21. Navy 9-2 234 23
22. Cincinnati 10-3 233 21
23. Southern California 8-4 189 24
24. Air Force 10-2 151 25
25. Virginia 9-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64; SMU 61; Kansas State 20; Indiana 10; Louisiana-Lafayette 6; Florida Atlantic 6; Central Florida 6; San Diego State 5; Tennessee 4; Kentucky 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Hawaii 1; California 1.

