Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (46)
|13-0
|1605
|1
|2. Ohio State (14)
|13-0
|1562
|2
|3. Clemson (5)
|13-0
|1513
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|12-1
|1430
|6
|5. Georgia
|11-2
|1294
|4
|6. Oregon
|11-2
|1189
|13
|7. Florida
|10-2
|1172
|7
|8. Baylor
|11-2
|1161
|8
|9. Alabama
|10-2
|1092
|9
|10. Utah
|11-2
|1005
|5
|11. Wisconsin
|10-3
|988
|10
|12. Penn State
|10-2
|967
|11
|13. Auburn
|9-3
|962
|12
|14. Notre Dame
|10-2
|771
|14
|15. Memphis
|12-1
|667
|16
|16. Minnesota
|10-2
|654
|15
|17. Michigan
|9-3
|592
|18
|18. Boise State
|12-1
|566
|17
|19. Iowa
|9-3
|485
|19
|20. Appalachian State
|12-1
|375
|20
|21. Navy
|9-2
|234
|23
|22. Cincinnati
|10-3
|233
|21
|23. Southern California
|8-4
|189
|24
|24. Air Force
|10-2
|151
|25
|25. Virginia
|9-4
|73
|22
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64; SMU 61; Kansas State 20; Indiana 10; Louisiana-Lafayette 6; Florida Atlantic 6; Central Florida 6; San Diego State 5; Tennessee 4; Kentucky 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Hawaii 1; California 1.
