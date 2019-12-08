Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (46) 13-0 1605 1 2. Ohio State (14) 13-0 1562 2 3. Clemson (5) 13-0 1513 3 4. Oklahoma 12-1 1430 6 5. Georgia 11-2 1294 4 6. Oregon 11-2 1189 13 7. Florida 10-2 1172 7 8. Baylor 11-2 1161 8 9. Alabama 10-2 1092 9 10. Utah 11-2 1005 5 11. Wisconsin 10-3 988 10 12. Penn State 10-2 967 11 13. Auburn 9-3 962 12 14. Notre Dame 10-2 771 14 15. Memphis 12-1 667 16 16. Minnesota 10-2 654 15 17. Michigan 9-3 592 18 18. Boise State 12-1 566 17 19. Iowa 9-3 485 19 20. Appalachian State 12-1 375 20 21. Navy 9-2 234 23 22. Cincinnati 10-3 233 21 23. Southern California 8-4 189 24 24. Air Force 10-2 151 25 25. Virginia 9-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64; SMU 61; Kansas State 20; Indiana 10; Louisiana-Lafayette 6; Florida Atlantic 6; Central Florida 6; San Diego State 5; Tennessee 4; Kentucky 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Hawaii 1; California 1.

