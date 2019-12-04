Listen Live Sports

Anim scores 19 to carry Marquette over Jacksonville 75-56

December 4, 2019 11:50 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sacar Anim had 19 points as Marquette, minus the nation’s leading scorer Markus Howard, beat Jacksonville 75-56 on Wednesday night.

Theo John had 11 points for Marquette (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, and Jamal Cain added 12 rebounds. The school announced before the game that Howard, who is averaging 26 points a game, was in concussion protocol.

Destin Barnes had 12 points for the Dolphins (4-6), who were held to 29.5% shooting and were outrebounded by 13. Bryce Workman added 10 points and Kevin Norman had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

