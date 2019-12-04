Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Anosike lifts Sacred Heart past Mass.-Lowell 89-86

December 4, 2019 10:07 pm
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 21 points and Cameron Parker had another strong game as Sacred Heart defeated UMass Lowell 89-86 on Wednesday night.

Parke, who set an NCAA record with 24 assists against Pine Manor on Sunday, scored with three minutes left broke a break tie and sent the Pioneers on a 7-1 run. A free throw by Kinnon Larose made it 89-83 before the River Hawks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jare’l Spellman had 18 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (5-4) and Koreem Ozier added 17 points. Parker had 13 points and 12 assists for the visitors.

Christian Lutete had 23 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (4-6) and joined the 1,000-point club early in the second half. Obadiah Noel tied a season high with 21 points. Connor Withers had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

