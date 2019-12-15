Listen Live Sports

Anthony, Black out with injuries for No. 17 UNC vs. Wofford

December 15, 2019 3:11 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is out indefinitely due to a right knee injury and won’t play Sunday for the 17th-ranked Tar Heels against Wofford.

The school announced Anthony was out along with sophomore Leaky Black for the game at Carmichael Arena, the program’s first regular-season game in its former campus home since January 1986.

The school says treatment plans are being evaluated for Anthony, the second-leading scorer among freshmen nationally, who is averaging 19.1 points.

The versatile Black has started every game and has also served as the top backup behind Anthony at the point. He’s been dealing with a sprained right foot that has limited him in recent games. The school says he is out “on a game-to-game basis.”

North Carolina also announced that junior big man Sterling Manley had surgery Thursday to repair cartilage in his left knee and won’t return this season. Manley has yet to play this year and missed 16 games last season due to knee soreness, leading to an offseason knee procedure.

