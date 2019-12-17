Listen Live Sports

AP Coach of the Year List

December 17, 2019 1:36 pm
 
2019 — Ed Orgeron, LSU

2018 — Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2017 — Scott Frost, UCF

2016 — Mike MacIntyre, Colorado

2015 — Dabo Swinney, Clemson

2014 — Gary Patterson, TCU

2013 — Gus Malzahn, Auburn

2012 — Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2011 — Les Miles, LSU

2010 — Chip Kelly, Oregon

2009 — Gary Patterson, TCU

2008 — Nick Saban, Alabama

2007 — Mark Mangino, Kansas

2006 — Jim Grobe, Wake Forest

2005 — Joe Paterno, Penn State

2004 — Tommy Tuberville, Auburn

2003 — Nick Saban, LSU

2002 — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

2001 — Ralph Friedgen, Maryland

2000 — Bob Stoops, Oklahoma

1999 — Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech

1998 — Bill Snyder, Kansas State

