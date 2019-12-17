AP Coach of the Year List

2019 — Ed Orgeron, LSU
2018 — Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
2017 — Scott Frost, UCF
2016 — Mike MacIntyre, Colorado
2015 — Dabo Swinney, Clemson
2014 — Gary Patterson, TCU
2013 — Gus Malzahn, Auburn
2012 — Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
2011 — Les Miles, LSU
2010 — Chip Kelly, Oregon
2009 — Gary Patterson, TCU
2008 — Nick Saban, Alabama
2007 — Mark Mangino, Kansas
2006 — Jim Grobe, Wake Forest
2005 — Joe Paterno, Penn State
2004 — Tommy Tuberville, Auburn
2003 — Nick Saban, LSU
2002 — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
2001 — Ralph Friedgen, Maryland
2000 — Bob Stoops, Oklahoma
1999 — Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech
1998 — Bill Snyder, Kansas State
