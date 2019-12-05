Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

December 5, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Families in Vietnam mourned the 39 people who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month. The last bodies of the victims were repatriated to their home country on Saturday.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, laborers repaired a road in India, where the last quarter’s economic growth of 4.5% was the slowest pace in six years.

Wildfires caused smoky haze to hang over the iconic Sydney Harbour skyline.

The South East Asian Games are taking place in Manila, Philippines, with fireworks at the opening ceremony and athletic competitions.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

