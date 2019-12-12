AP Player of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2019 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 51 3 0 159 Chase Young, DE, Ohio State 3 25 10 69 Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State 0 17 9 43 Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma 0 7 19 33 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin 0 1 3 5 Travis Etienne, RB Clemson 0 0 3 3 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State 0 0 3 3 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama 0 0 3 3 J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State 0 1 1 3 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma 0 0 1 1 Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn 0 0 1 1 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.