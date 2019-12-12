Listen Live Sports

AP Player of the Year Voting

December 12, 2019 1:21 pm
 
Voting for the 2019 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 51 3 0 159
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State 3 25 10 69
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State 0 17 9 43
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma 0 7 19 33
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin 0 1 3 5
Travis Etienne, RB Clemson 0 0 3 3
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State 0 0 3 3
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama 0 0 3 3
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State 0 1 1 3
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma 0 0 1 1
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn 0 0 1 1
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 0 0 1 1

