AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
|10
|2
|0
|384
|1
|2. Seattle Seahawks
|10
|2
|0
|364
|4
|3. San Francisco 49ers
|10
|2
|0
|360
|3
|4. New Orleans Saints
|10
|2
|0
|349
|5
|5. New England Patriots
|10
|2
|0
|340
|2
|6. Green Bay Packers
|9
|3
|0
|309
|7
|6. Kansas City Chiefs
|8
|4
|0
|309
|8
|8. Houston Texans
|8
|4
|0
|300
|10
|9. Buffalo Bills
|9
|3
|0
|298
|9
|10. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|4
|0
|287
|6
|11. Tennessee Titans
|7
|5
|0
|255
|14
|12. Los Angeles Rams
|7
|5
|0
|253
|13
|13. Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|5
|0
|241
|16
|14. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|6
|0
|231
|11
|15. Indianapolis Colts
|6
|6
|0
|211
|12
|16. Chicago Bears
|6
|6
|0
|197
|20
|17. Oakland Raiders
|6
|6
|0
|188
|15
|18. Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|7
|0
|176
|17
|19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|7
|0
|163
|23
|20. Carolina Panthers
|5
|7
|0
|160
|18
|21. Cleveland Browns
|5
|7
|0
|159
|19
|22. Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|8
|0
|128
|21
|23. Denver Broncos
|4
|8
|0
|116
|28
|24. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|8
|1
|88
|24
|24. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|8
|0
|88
|25
|26. Miami Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|83
|29
|27. New York Jets
|4
|8
|0
|80
|22
|28. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|9
|0
|63
|26
|29. Washington Redskins
|3
|9
|0
|61
|30
|30. Detroit Lions
|3
|8
|1
|59
|27
|31. New York Giants
|2
|10
|0
|22
|31
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|11
|0
|14
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
