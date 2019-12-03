AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 10 2 0 384 1 2. Seattle Seahawks 10 2 0 364 4 3. San Francisco 49ers 10 2 0 360 3 4. New Orleans Saints 10 2 0 349 5 5. New England Patriots 10 2 0 340 2 6. Green Bay Packers 9 3 0 309 7 6. Kansas City Chiefs 8 4 0 309 8 8. Houston Texans 8 4 0 300 10 9. Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 298 9 10. Minnesota Vikings 8 4 0 287 6 11. Tennessee Titans 7 5 0 255 14 12. Los Angeles Rams 7 5 0 253 13 13. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 0 241 16 14. Dallas Cowboys 6 6 0 231 11 15. Indianapolis Colts 6 6 0 211 12 16. Chicago Bears 6 6 0 197 20 17. Oakland Raiders 6 6 0 188 15 18. Philadelphia Eagles 5 7 0 176 17 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 7 0 163 23 20. Carolina Panthers 5 7 0 160 18 21. Cleveland Browns 5 7 0 159 19 22. Los Angeles Chargers 4 8 0 128 21 23. Denver Broncos 4 8 0 116 28 24. Arizona Cardinals 3 8 1 88 24 24. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 8 0 88 25 26. Miami Dolphins 3 9 0 83 29 27. New York Jets 4 8 0 80 22 28. Atlanta Falcons 3 9 0 63 26 29. Washington Redskins 3 9 0 61 30 30. Detroit Lions 3 8 1 59 27 31. New York Giants 2 10 0 22 31 32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 11 0 14 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

