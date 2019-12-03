AP Pro32-Power Rankings

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 10 2 0 384 1
2. Seattle Seahawks 10 2 0 364 4
3. San Francisco 49ers 10 2 0 360 3
4. New Orleans Saints 10 2 0 349 5
5. New England Patriots 10 2 0 340 2
6. Green Bay Packers 9 3 0 309 7
6. Kansas City Chiefs 8 4 0 309 8
8. Houston Texans 8 4 0 300 10
9. Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 298 9
10. Minnesota Vikings 8 4 0 287 6
11. Tennessee Titans 7 5 0 255 14
12. Los Angeles Rams 7 5 0 253 13
13. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 0 241 16
14. Dallas Cowboys 6 6 0 231 11
15. Indianapolis Colts 6 6 0 211 12
16. Chicago Bears 6 6 0 197 20
17. Oakland Raiders 6 6 0 188 15
18. Philadelphia Eagles 5 7 0 176 17
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 7 0 163 23
20. Carolina Panthers 5 7 0 160 18
21. Cleveland Browns 5 7 0 159 19
22. Los Angeles Chargers 4 8 0 128 21
23. Denver Broncos 4 8 0 116 28
24. Arizona Cardinals 3 8 1 88 24
24. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 8 0 88 25
26. Miami Dolphins 3 9 0 83 29
27. New York Jets 4 8 0 80 22
28. Atlanta Falcons 3 9 0 63 26
29. Washington Redskins 3 9 0 61 30
30. Detroit Lions 3 8 1 59 27
31. New York Giants 2 10 0 22 31
32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 11 0 14 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

