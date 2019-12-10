Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

December 10, 2019 2:09 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 11 2 0 384 1
2. San Francisco 49ers 11 2 0 372 3
3. New Orleans Saints 10 3 0 350 4
4. Seattle Seahawks 10 3 0 337 2
4. Kansas City Chiefs 9 4 0 337 6
6. Green Bay Packers 10 3 0 331 6
7. New England Patriots 10 3 0 322 5
8. Minnesota Vikings 9 4 0 301 10
9. Buffalo Bills 9 4 0 286 9
10. Los Angeles Rams 8 5 0 267 12
11. Houston Texans 8 5 0 260 8
12. Tennessee Titans 8 5 0 259 11
13. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 0 248 13
14. Chicago Bears 7 6 0 227 16
15. Dallas Cowboys 6 7 0 207 14
16. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 192 18
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 7 0 189 19
18. Indianapolis Colts 6 7 0 183 15
19. Cleveland Browns 6 7 0 171 21
20. Oakland Raiders 6 7 0 160 17
21. Denver Broncos 5 8 0 148 23
22. Los Angeles Chargers 5 8 0 140 22
23. Carolina Panthers 5 8 0 112 20
24. New York Jets 5 8 0 101 27
25. Atlanta Falcons 4 9 0 97 28
26. Arizona Cardinals 3 9 1 77 24
27. Miami Dolphins 3 10 0 71 26
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 9 0 63 24
29. Washington Redskins 3 10 0 53 29
29. Detroit Lions 3 9 1 53 30
31. New York Giants 2 11 0 25 31
32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 12 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

