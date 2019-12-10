AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
|11
|2
|0
|384
|1
|2. San Francisco 49ers
|11
|2
|0
|372
|3
|3. New Orleans Saints
|10
|3
|0
|350
|4
|4. Seattle Seahawks
|10
|3
|0
|337
|2
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|4
|0
|337
|6
|6. Green Bay Packers
|10
|3
|0
|331
|6
|7. New England Patriots
|10
|3
|0
|322
|5
|8. Minnesota Vikings
|9
|4
|0
|301
|10
|9. Buffalo Bills
|9
|4
|0
|286
|9
|10. Los Angeles Rams
|8
|5
|0
|267
|12
|11. Houston Texans
|8
|5
|0
|260
|8
|12. Tennessee Titans
|8
|5
|0
|259
|11
|13. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|5
|0
|248
|13
|14. Chicago Bears
|7
|6
|0
|227
|16
|15. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|7
|0
|207
|14
|16. Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|7
|0
|192
|18
|17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|7
|0
|189
|19
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|6
|7
|0
|183
|15
|19. Cleveland Browns
|6
|7
|0
|171
|21
|20. Oakland Raiders
|6
|7
|0
|160
|17
|21. Denver Broncos
|5
|8
|0
|148
|23
|22. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|8
|0
|140
|22
|23. Carolina Panthers
|5
|8
|0
|112
|20
|24. New York Jets
|5
|8
|0
|101
|27
|25. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|9
|0
|97
|28
|26. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|9
|1
|77
|24
|27. Miami Dolphins
|3
|10
|0
|71
|26
|28. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|9
|0
|63
|24
|29. Washington Redskins
|3
|10
|0
|53
|29
|29. Detroit Lions
|3
|9
|1
|53
|30
|31. New York Giants
|2
|11
|0
|25
|31
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|12
|0
|13
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
