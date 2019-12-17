AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 12 2 0 384 1 2. New Orleans Saints 11 3 0 368 3 3. Seattle Seahawks 11 3 0 350 4 4. San Francisco 49ers 11 3 0 342 2 5. Kansas City Chiefs 10 4 0 336 4 6. Green Bay Packers 11 3 0 331 6 7. New England Patriots 11 3 0 321 7 8. Minnesota Vikings 10 4 0 300 8 9. Buffalo Bills 10 4 0 288 9 10. Houston Texans 9 5 0 280 11 11. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 248 12 12. Dallas Cowboys 7 7 0 247 15 13. Los Angeles Rams 8 6 0 242 10 14. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 6 0 236 13 15. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 210 16 16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 7 0 206 17 17. Chicago Bears 7 7 0 203 14 18. Indianapolis Colts 6 8 0 170 18 19. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 150 25 19. Cleveland Browns 6 8 0 150 19 21. Oakland Raiders 6 8 0 130 20 22. Denver Broncos 5 9 0 128 21 23. Los Angeles Chargers 5 9 0 123 22 24. Arizona Cardinals 4 9 1 109 26 24. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 9 0 109 28 26. Carolina Panthers 5 9 0 97 23 27. New York Jets 5 9 0 96 24 28. Miami Dolphins 3 11 0 48 27 29. New York Giants 3 11 0 45 31 30. Washington Redskins 3 11 0 42 29 31. Detroit Lions 3 10 1 35 29 32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 13 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

