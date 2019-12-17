AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
|12
|2
|0
|384
|1
|2. New Orleans Saints
|11
|3
|0
|368
|3
|3. Seattle Seahawks
|11
|3
|0
|350
|4
|4. San Francisco 49ers
|11
|3
|0
|342
|2
|5. Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|4
|0
|336
|4
|6. Green Bay Packers
|11
|3
|0
|331
|6
|7. New England Patriots
|11
|3
|0
|321
|7
|8. Minnesota Vikings
|10
|4
|0
|300
|8
|9. Buffalo Bills
|10
|4
|0
|288
|9
|10. Houston Texans
|9
|5
|0
|280
|11
|11. Tennessee Titans
|8
|6
|0
|248
|12
|12. Dallas Cowboys
|7
|7
|0
|247
|15
|13. Los Angeles Rams
|8
|6
|0
|242
|10
|14. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|6
|0
|236
|13
|15. Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|7
|0
|210
|16
|16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|7
|0
|206
|17
|17. Chicago Bears
|7
|7
|0
|203
|14
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|6
|8
|0
|170
|18
|19. Atlanta Falcons
|5
|9
|0
|150
|25
|19. Cleveland Browns
|6
|8
|0
|150
|19
|21. Oakland Raiders
|6
|8
|0
|130
|20
|22. Denver Broncos
|5
|9
|0
|128
|21
|23. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|123
|22
|24. Arizona Cardinals
|4
|9
|1
|109
|26
|24. Jacksonville Jaguars
|5
|9
|0
|109
|28
|26. Carolina Panthers
|5
|9
|0
|97
|23
|27. New York Jets
|5
|9
|0
|96
|24
|28. Miami Dolphins
|3
|11
|0
|48
|27
|29. New York Giants
|3
|11
|0
|45
|31
|30. Washington Redskins
|3
|11
|0
|42
|29
|31. Detroit Lions
|3
|10
|1
|35
|29
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|13
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
