AP Pro32-Power Rankings

December 17, 2019 2:00 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 12 2 0 384 1
2. New Orleans Saints 11 3 0 368 3
3. Seattle Seahawks 11 3 0 350 4
4. San Francisco 49ers 11 3 0 342 2
5. Kansas City Chiefs 10 4 0 336 4
6. Green Bay Packers 11 3 0 331 6
7. New England Patriots 11 3 0 321 7
8. Minnesota Vikings 10 4 0 300 8
9. Buffalo Bills 10 4 0 288 9
10. Houston Texans 9 5 0 280 11
11. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 248 12
12. Dallas Cowboys 7 7 0 247 15
13. Los Angeles Rams 8 6 0 242 10
14. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 6 0 236 13
15. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 210 16
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 7 0 206 17
17. Chicago Bears 7 7 0 203 14
18. Indianapolis Colts 6 8 0 170 18
19. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 150 25
19. Cleveland Browns 6 8 0 150 19
21. Oakland Raiders 6 8 0 130 20
22. Denver Broncos 5 9 0 128 21
23. Los Angeles Chargers 5 9 0 123 22
24. Arizona Cardinals 4 9 1 109 26
24. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 9 0 109 28
26. Carolina Panthers 5 9 0 97 23
27. New York Jets 5 9 0 96 24
28. Miami Dolphins 3 11 0 48 27
29. New York Giants 3 11 0 45 31
30. Washington Redskins 3 11 0 42 29
31. Detroit Lions 3 10 1 35 29
32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 13 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

