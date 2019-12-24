AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 13 2 0 384 1 2. New Orleans Saints 12 3 0 369 2 3. San Francisco 49ers 12 3 0 351 4 4. Kansas City Chiefs 11 4 0 344 5 5. Green Bay Packers 12 3 0 343 6 6. New England Patriots 12 3 0 332 7 7. Seattle Seahawks 11 4 0 309 3 8. Buffalo Bills 10 5 0 294 9 9. Minnesota Vikings 10 5 0 291 8 10. Houston Texans 10 5 0 280 10 11. Philadelphia Eagles 8 7 0 256 15 12. Los Angeles Rams 8 7 0 247 13 13. Tennessee Titans 8 7 0 246 11 14. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 7 0 227 14 15. Dallas Cowboys 7 8 0 217 12 16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 8 0 187 16 17. Chicago Bears 7 8 0 181 17 17. Indianapolis Colts 7 8 0 181 18 19. Oakland Raiders 7 8 0 176 21 20. Atlanta Falcons 6 9 0 159 19 21. Denver Broncos 6 9 0 144 22 22. Arizona Cardinals 5 9 1 139 24 23. Cleveland Browns 6 9 0 120 19 24. New York Jets 6 9 0 119 27 25. Los Angeles Chargers 5 10 0 97 23 26. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 10 0 77 24 27. Carolina Panthers 5 10 0 68 26 28. New York Giants 4 11 0 64 29 29. Miami Dolphins 4 11 0 61 28 30. Washington Redskins 3 12 0 34 30 31. Detroit Lions 3 11 1 27 31 32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 14 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

