The Associated Press
 
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

December 24, 2019 1:32 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 13 2 0 384 1
2. New Orleans Saints 12 3 0 369 2
3. San Francisco 49ers 12 3 0 351 4
4. Kansas City Chiefs 11 4 0 344 5
5. Green Bay Packers 12 3 0 343 6
6. New England Patriots 12 3 0 332 7
7. Seattle Seahawks 11 4 0 309 3
8. Buffalo Bills 10 5 0 294 9
9. Minnesota Vikings 10 5 0 291 8
10. Houston Texans 10 5 0 280 10
11. Philadelphia Eagles 8 7 0 256 15
12. Los Angeles Rams 8 7 0 247 13
13. Tennessee Titans 8 7 0 246 11
14. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 7 0 227 14
15. Dallas Cowboys 7 8 0 217 12
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 8 0 187 16
17. Chicago Bears 7 8 0 181 17
17. Indianapolis Colts 7 8 0 181 18
19. Oakland Raiders 7 8 0 176 21
20. Atlanta Falcons 6 9 0 159 19
21. Denver Broncos 6 9 0 144 22
22. Arizona Cardinals 5 9 1 139 24
23. Cleveland Browns 6 9 0 120 19
24. New York Jets 6 9 0 119 27
25. Los Angeles Chargers 5 10 0 97 23
26. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 10 0 77 24
27. Carolina Panthers 5 10 0 68 26
28. New York Giants 4 11 0 64 29
29. Miami Dolphins 4 11 0 61 28
30. Washington Redskins 3 12 0 34 30
31. Detroit Lions 3 11 1 27 31
32. Cincinnati Bengals 1 14 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

