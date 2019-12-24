AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
|13
|2
|0
|384
|1
|2. New Orleans Saints
|12
|3
|0
|369
|2
|3. San Francisco 49ers
|12
|3
|0
|351
|4
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|4
|0
|344
|5
|5. Green Bay Packers
|12
|3
|0
|343
|6
|6. New England Patriots
|12
|3
|0
|332
|7
|7. Seattle Seahawks
|11
|4
|0
|309
|3
|8. Buffalo Bills
|10
|5
|0
|294
|9
|9. Minnesota Vikings
|10
|5
|0
|291
|8
|10. Houston Texans
|10
|5
|0
|280
|10
|11. Philadelphia Eagles
|8
|7
|0
|256
|15
|12. Los Angeles Rams
|8
|7
|0
|247
|13
|13. Tennessee Titans
|8
|7
|0
|246
|11
|14. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|7
|0
|227
|14
|15. Dallas Cowboys
|7
|8
|0
|217
|12
|16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|8
|0
|187
|16
|17. Chicago Bears
|7
|8
|0
|181
|17
|17. Indianapolis Colts
|7
|8
|0
|181
|18
|19. Oakland Raiders
|7
|8
|0
|176
|21
|20. Atlanta Falcons
|6
|9
|0
|159
|19
|21. Denver Broncos
|6
|9
|0
|144
|22
|22. Arizona Cardinals
|5
|9
|1
|139
|24
|23. Cleveland Browns
|6
|9
|0
|120
|19
|24. New York Jets
|6
|9
|0
|119
|27
|25. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|10
|0
|97
|23
|26. Jacksonville Jaguars
|5
|10
|0
|77
|24
|27. Carolina Panthers
|5
|10
|0
|68
|26
|28. New York Giants
|4
|11
|0
|64
|29
|29. Miami Dolphins
|4
|11
|0
|61
|28
|30. Washington Redskins
|3
|12
|0
|34
|30
|31. Detroit Lions
|3
|11
|1
|27
|31
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|14
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
