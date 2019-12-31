AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 14 2 0 384 1 2. New Orleans Saints 13 3 0 365 2 3. San Francisco 49ers 13 3 0 361 3 4. Kansas City Chiefs 12 4 0 349 4 5. Green Bay Packers 13 3 0 339 5 6. Seattle Seahawks 11 5 0 318 7 7. New England Patriots 12 4 0 316 6 8. Minnesota Vikings 10 6 0 288 9 9. Buffalo Bills 10 6 0 287 8 10. Houston Texans 10 6 0 285 10 11. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 259 11 12. Tennessee Titans 9 7 0 255 13 13. Los Angeles Rams 9 7 0 246 12 14. Dallas Cowboys 8 8 0 226 15 15. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 8 0 215 14 16. Chicago Bears 8 8 0 191 17 17. Denver Broncos 7 9 0 181 21 18. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 173 20 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 9 0 169 16 20. Oakland Raiders 7 9 0 165 19 21. Indianapolis Colts 7 9 0 150 17 22. New York Jets 7 9 0 135 24 23. Arizona Cardinals 5 10 1 119 22 24. Cleveland Browns 6 10 0 98 23 25. Miami Dolphins 5 11 0 92 29 26. Jacksonville Jaguars 6 10 0 91 26 27. Los Angeles Chargers 5 11 0 87 25 28. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 62 27 29. New York Giants 4 12 0 54 28 30. Washington Redskins 3 13 0 32 30 31. Detroit Lions 3 12 1 31 31 32. Cincinnati Bengals 2 14 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

