AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
|14
|2
|0
|384
|1
|2. New Orleans Saints
|13
|3
|0
|365
|2
|3. San Francisco 49ers
|13
|3
|0
|361
|3
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|4
|0
|349
|4
|5. Green Bay Packers
|13
|3
|0
|339
|5
|6. Seattle Seahawks
|11
|5
|0
|318
|7
|7. New England Patriots
|12
|4
|0
|316
|6
|8. Minnesota Vikings
|10
|6
|0
|288
|9
|9. Buffalo Bills
|10
|6
|0
|287
|8
|10. Houston Texans
|10
|6
|0
|285
|10
|11. Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|7
|0
|259
|11
|12. Tennessee Titans
|9
|7
|0
|255
|13
|13. Los Angeles Rams
|9
|7
|0
|246
|12
|14. Dallas Cowboys
|8
|8
|0
|226
|15
|15. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|8
|0
|215
|14
|16. Chicago Bears
|8
|8
|0
|191
|17
|17. Denver Broncos
|7
|9
|0
|181
|21
|18. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|9
|0
|173
|20
|19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|9
|0
|169
|16
|20. Oakland Raiders
|7
|9
|0
|165
|19
|21. Indianapolis Colts
|7
|9
|0
|150
|17
|22. New York Jets
|7
|9
|0
|135
|24
|23. Arizona Cardinals
|5
|10
|1
|119
|22
|24. Cleveland Browns
|6
|10
|0
|98
|23
|25. Miami Dolphins
|5
|11
|0
|92
|29
|26. Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|10
|0
|91
|26
|27. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|87
|25
|28. Carolina Panthers
|5
|11
|0
|62
|27
|29. New York Giants
|4
|12
|0
|54
|28
|30. Washington Redskins
|3
|13
|0
|32
|30
|31. Detroit Lions
|3
|12
|1
|31
|31
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|14
|0
|13
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
