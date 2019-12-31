Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

December 31, 2019
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12) 14 2 0 384 1
2. New Orleans Saints 13 3 0 365 2
3. San Francisco 49ers 13 3 0 361 3
4. Kansas City Chiefs 12 4 0 349 4
5. Green Bay Packers 13 3 0 339 5
6. Seattle Seahawks 11 5 0 318 7
7. New England Patriots 12 4 0 316 6
8. Minnesota Vikings 10 6 0 288 9
9. Buffalo Bills 10 6 0 287 8
10. Houston Texans 10 6 0 285 10
11. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 259 11
12. Tennessee Titans 9 7 0 255 13
13. Los Angeles Rams 9 7 0 246 12
14. Dallas Cowboys 8 8 0 226 15
15. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 8 0 215 14
16. Chicago Bears 8 8 0 191 17
17. Denver Broncos 7 9 0 181 21
18. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 173 20
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 9 0 169 16
20. Oakland Raiders 7 9 0 165 19
21. Indianapolis Colts 7 9 0 150 17
22. New York Jets 7 9 0 135 24
23. Arizona Cardinals 5 10 1 119 22
24. Cleveland Browns 6 10 0 98 23
25. Miami Dolphins 5 11 0 92 29
26. Jacksonville Jaguars 6 10 0 91 26
27. Los Angeles Chargers 5 11 0 87 25
28. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 62 27
29. New York Giants 4 12 0 54 28
30. Washington Redskins 3 13 0 32 30
31. Detroit Lions 3 12 1 31 31
32. Cincinnati Bengals 2 14 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

