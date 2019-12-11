Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Reliever Blake Treinen, Dodgers reach 1-year deal

December 11, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Blake Treinen reached agreement on a $10 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers just more than a week after Oakland declined to offer him a contract.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed Treinen’s deal, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it hadn’t been formally announced by the seven-time reigning NL West champions.

The right-handed Treinen, a 2018 All-Star, posted a 0.78 ERA in ‘18 but raised it to 4.91 this year. He was replaced by Liam Hendriks in the closer role as the low-budget A’s earned the AL’s top wild card before losing in the wild card game for a second straight year.

Treinen earned himself a nice payday given he was expected to command roughly $7.5 million in arbitration.

Advertisement

____

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein