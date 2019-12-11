Listen Live Sports

AP source: Roark, Blue Jays agree to $24M, 2-year contract

December 11, 2019 7:53 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.

He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.

Toronto was 67-95 last season and last month acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee to join a rotation that includes right-hander Matt Shoemaker, whose 2019 season was cut short after five starts because of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA when he got hurt.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

