Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Tigers and C Romine agree to $4.15M, 1-year deal

December 12, 2019 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and catcher Austin Romine agreed to a $4.15 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was pending a successful physical.

The 31-year-old Romine has backed up Gary Sánchez for the New York Yankees the past four seasons. Praised mostly for his defense and management of the pitching staff, Romine has steadily improved as a hitter. He batted .281 with eight home runs and a .748 OPS in 72 games last season.

Romine made $1.8 million last season. He will likely become Detroit’s starter, with Grayson Greiner the primary backup.

Advertisement

Romine is the younger brother of Andrew Romine, who was a utility player for Detroit from 2014-17.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

In 2017, Austin Romine and Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera were at the center of a nasty brawl between the Tigers and Yankees. Cabrera shoved Romine, and the two wrestled each other to the ground.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein