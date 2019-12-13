Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox sign SS Peraza; agree with LHP Pérez, AP source says

December 13, 2019 3:26 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed shortstop José Peraza, and according to a person familiar with the negotiations, the team also agreed to terms with left-hander Martin Pérez.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the Pérez deal had not yet been announced.

Pérez is guaranteed $6.5 million, and Peraza has a $2.85 million salary.

Pérez, 28, pitched for Minnesota last year after spending the first seven years of his career with the Rangers. In all, he has a 53-56 record with a 4.72 ERA.

Advertisement

He helps take the place in the rotation left open when Rick Porcello agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Pérez’s deal includes a $6 million salary for 2020 and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $250,000 each year in performance bonuses for innings.

Peraza spent the last four years in Cincinnati. In all, he batted .273 with 28 homers and 154 RBIs. He could fill a spot at utility infielder if the Red Sox don’t re-sign Brock Holt.

He can earn an additional $150,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

———

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

———

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein