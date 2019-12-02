Listen Live Sports

App State goes up against St. Andrews Presbyterian

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. Appalachian State (4-4)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. Appalachian State lost 78-69 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Justin Forrest has averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds this year for Appalachian State. Isaac Johnson has complemented Forrest with 10.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and two steals per game.MIGHTY MYRON: Myron Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Mountaineers put up 77.8 points per contest in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

