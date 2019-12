Appalachian St. Bowl History

By The Associated Press

Record: 8-6

Dec. 21, 2019 New Orleans Bowl — Appalachian St. 31, UAB 17

Dec. 15, 2018 New Orleans Bowl — Appalachian St. 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Dec. 23, 2017 Dollar General Bowl — Appalachian St. 34, Toledo 0

Dec. 17, 2016 Camellia Bowl – Appalachian St. 31, Toledo 28

Advertisement

Dec. 19, 2015 Camellia Bowl — Appalachian St. 31, Ohio 29

Unsanctioned

Nov. 19, 1955 Burley Bowl — ETSU 7, Appalachian St. 0

Dec. 11, 1954 Elks Bowl — Newberry 20, Appalachian St. 13

Nov. 25, 1954 Burley Bowl — Appalachian St. 27, ETSU 13

Nov. 25, 1950 Pythian Bowl — West Liberty St. 28, Appalachian St. 26

Nov. 18, 1950 Burley Bowl — Emory & Henry 26, Appalachian St. 6

Nov. 26, 1949 Pythian Bowl — Appalachian St. 21, Catawba 7

Nov. 20, 1948 Burley Bowl — West Chester 7, Appalachian St. 2

Dec. 3, 1938 Unnamed — Appalachian St. 20, Moravian 0

Nov. 26, 1937 Doll and Toy Charity Game — Southern Miss. 7, Appalachian St. 0

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.