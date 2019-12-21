Listen Live Sports

Archibald guides Louisiana Tech to lopsided victory

December 21, 2019 7:15 pm
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored 14 points and Louisiana Tech breezed to an 87-47 victory over NAIA-member Southern-New Orleans on Saturday.

Kalob Ledoux had 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (9-3), who won their seventh straight home game. DaQuan Bracey added 10 points and freshman reserve Isaiah Crawford snagged a career-high 12 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech scored 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Terrance Collins-Lundy topped the Knights with 12 points. SNO shot just 27% from the floor, 30% from 3-point range and made just 4 of 9 free throws.

