The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona State hires Boise State's Hill as OC

December 14, 2019 4:46 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired Boise State’s Zak Hill as its new offensive coordinator.

The school announced Saturday that Hill will join Herm Edwards’ staff after spending four years as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Arizona State also promoted former player Derek Hagan from offensive analyst to full-time assistant coach and added Oregon analyst Prentice Gill as an assistant coach.

Hill replaces Rob Likens, who was let go earlier this month along with receivers coach Charlie Fisher and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis.

No. 18 Boise State was 14th in the FBS in scoring, averaging 36.8 points per game and 38th in total offense at 441.5 yards.

Hill previously coached at Hawaii and Eastern Washington following a playing career as a quarterback at Central Washington.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

