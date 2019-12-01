Arizona State offensive coordinator Likens won’t return

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens will not return next season.

Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards announced the decision on Sunday, a day after Arizona State beat rival Arizona 24-14.

Edwards said receivers coach Charlie Fisher and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis also will not be back.

Edwards said the moves were based on offensive philosophy and not wins and losses. He wants the offense to be built around quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had a solid freshman season.

Arizona State finished the regular season 7-5 and qualified for a bowl game for the second straight season. The Sun Devils finished 88th in the FBS in total offense at 379.6 yards per game and 94th in scoring at 25.2 points.

