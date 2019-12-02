Arkansas St. squares off against Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (5-4) vs. Arkansas State (5-2)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha and Arkansas State look to bounce back from losses. Nebraska Omaha fell 75-66 at Saint Mary’s on Sunday. Arkansas State lost 76-57 loss at home against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Canberk Kus has averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points per game. The Mavericks have been led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 11.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CANBERK: Kus has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 57.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Red Wolves are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 16 times or fewer and 0-2 when they exceed 16 turnovers. The Mavericks are 5-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 70.

FLOOR SPACING: Nebraska Omaha’s JT Gibson has attempted 55 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 11 of 29 over his last five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Nebraska Omaha has held opposing teams to 69.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.