Arkansas State Bowl History

By The Associated Press

Record: 4-6

Dec. 21, 2019 Camellia Bowl — Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Dec. 29, 2018 Arizona Bowl — Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT

Dec. 16, 2017 Camellia Bowl — Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Dec. 17, 2016 Cure Bowl — Arkansas State 31, UCF 13

Dec. 19, 2015 New Orleans Bowl — Louisiana Tech 47, Arkansas St. 28

Jan. 4, 2015 GoDaddy.com Bowl — Toledo 63, Arkansas State 44

Jan 5, 2014 GoDadday.com Bowl — Arkansas State 23, Ball State 20

Jan. 6, 2013 GoDadday.com Bowl — Arkansas State 17, Kent State 13

Jan. 8, 2012 GoDaddy.Com Bowl — Northern Illinois 38, Arkansas State 20

Dec. 20, 2005 New Orleans Bowl — Southern Miss. 31, Arkansas State 19

