Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney out up to 3 months

December 14, 2019 10:48 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is facing up to three months out with a dislocated shoulder.

The Scotland international was injured during Monday’s Premier League win over West Ham. Arsenal said Saturday that the left-back will have surgery next week and then begin a rehabilitation process that will last “around three months.”

Tierney was signed from Celtic in the offseason but also missed the start of the campaign with a groin problem.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated