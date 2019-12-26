Aston Villa out of drop zone after late winner over Norwich

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Conor Hourihane helped Aston Villa’s English Premier League survival hopes by sealing a 1-0 victory over Norwich on Thursday.

The substitute swept the winner into the top corner in the 82nd minute after being picked out by Jack Grealish.

Having lost seven of its previous nine league games, Villa climbed out of the relegation zone with the victory.

But Norwich slumped to the bottom of the standings after a 10th defeat in 14 games.

