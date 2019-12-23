Listen Live Sports

Astros sign catcher Maldonado to 2-year, $7 million deal

December 23, 2019 7:26 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract.

General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA.

Maldonado, who won a Gold Glove Award in 2017, hit .219 with 10 homers in the regular season with the Astros. He’s made 12 playoff starts for Houston, which is tied for third most at catcher in franchise history behind Brad Ausmus (30) and Brian McCann (19).

The nine-year veteran is a career ,219 hitter in 717 games with Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City, the Chicago Cubs and the Astros.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

