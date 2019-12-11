Listen Live Sports

Atalanta advances in CL after beating 10-man Shakhtar 3-0

December 11, 2019 3:00 pm
 
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Champions League newcomer Atalanta qualified for the knockout stages with a 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Timothy Castagne scored the opener in the 66th minute and Mario Pašalić doubled Atalanta’s tally shortly after Shakhtar defender Dodô was sent off for a slap on Remo Freuler.

Robin Gosens sealed the result in stoppage time.

Atalanta lost its opening three matches in the competition before turning things around and finished second in Group C with seven points. Group winner Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-1, which meant Shakthar finished third in the group and will enter the Europa League knockout stage.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

