Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atkinson scores 23 to lift Yale over Vermont 65-52

December 1, 2019 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson tossed in 23 points as Yale topped Vermont 65-52 on Sunday.

Atkinson hit 9 of 11 shots and added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Jordan Bruner had 17 points and nine rebounds as Yale won for the third straight time and improved to 3-0 at home.

Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (6-3), but he made just 8 of 23 shots from the floor, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range. Stef Smith, Vermont’s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, missed all seven of his shots and was held scoreless.

Yale shot 42% from the floor. The Bulldogs sank 6 of 19 from 3-point range (32%) and made 15 of 17 free throws. Vermont shot 36% overall, made just 5 of 28 from distance (18%) and hit 5 of 7 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7