Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

December 22, 2019 4:05 pm
 
Jacksonville 0 3 3 6 12
Atlanta 14 3 0 7 24

First Quarter

Atl_Freeman 17 run (Koo kick), 11:27.

Atl_Freeman 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 9:28.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 40, 9:12.

Atl_FG Koo 23, :10.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 27, 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Ollison 3 run (Koo kick), 13:36.

Jac_Conley 42 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 12:00.

A_70,873.

___

Jac Atl
First downs 17 28
Total Net Yards 288 518
Rushes-yards 24-115 27-135
Passing 173 383
Punt Returns 1-7 3-20
Kickoff Returns 2-57 3-43
Interceptions Ret. 2-4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-32-0 32-45-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 1-1
Punts 5-50.8 3-40.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-36 9-64
Time of Possession 26:53 33:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 15-71, Minshew 7-36, Cole 1-6, Armstead 1-2. Atlanta, Hill 7-66, Freeman 13-53, Gage 2-7, Ryan 4-6, Ollison 1-3.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 13-31-0-181, Cooke 1-1-0-7. Atlanta, Ryan 32-45-2-384.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, DeValve 3-45, Fournette 3-34, Conley 2-56, Chark 2-18, Westbrook 2-5, Cole 1-23, Co.Davis 1-7. Atlanta, J.Jones 10-166, Freeman 9-74, Hooper 7-82, Gage 5-49, Smith 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 42.

