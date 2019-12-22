Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

Jacksonville 0 3 3 6 — 12 Atlanta 14 3 0 7 — 24

First Quarter

Atl_Freeman 17 run (Koo kick), 11:27.

Atl_Freeman 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 9:28.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 40, 9:12.

Atl_FG Koo 23, :10.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 27, 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Ollison 3 run (Koo kick), 13:36.

Jac_Conley 42 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 12:00.

A_70,873.

___

Jac Atl First downs 17 28 Total Net Yards 288 518 Rushes-yards 24-115 27-135 Passing 173 383 Punt Returns 1-7 3-20 Kickoff Returns 2-57 3-43 Interceptions Ret. 2-4 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 14-32-0 32-45-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 1-1 Punts 5-50.8 3-40.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-36 9-64 Time of Possession 26:53 33:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 15-71, Minshew 7-36, Cole 1-6, Armstead 1-2. Atlanta, Hill 7-66, Freeman 13-53, Gage 2-7, Ryan 4-6, Ollison 1-3.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 13-31-0-181, Cooke 1-1-0-7. Atlanta, Ryan 32-45-2-384.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, DeValve 3-45, Fournette 3-34, Conley 2-56, Chark 2-18, Westbrook 2-5, Cole 1-23, Co.Davis 1-7. Atlanta, J.Jones 10-166, Freeman 9-74, Hooper 7-82, Gage 5-49, Smith 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 42.

