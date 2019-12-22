Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

|Jacksonville
First Quarter
Atl_Freeman 17 run (Koo kick), 11:27.
Atl_Freeman 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 9:28.
Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 40, 9:12.
Atl_FG Koo 23, :10.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 27, 2:29.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Ollison 3 run (Koo kick), 13:36.
Jac_Conley 42 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 12:00.
A_70,873.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 15-71, Minshew 7-36, Cole 1-6, Armstead 1-2. Atlanta, Hill 7-66, Freeman 13-53, Gage 2-7, Ryan 4-6, Ollison 1-3.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 13-31-0-181, Cooke 1-1-0-7. Atlanta, Ryan 32-45-2-384.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, DeValve 3-45, Fournette 3-34, Conley 2-56, Chark 2-18, Westbrook 2-5, Cole 1-23, Co.Davis 1-7. Atlanta, J.Jones 10-166, Freeman 9-74, Hooper 7-82, Gage 5-49, Smith 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 42.
