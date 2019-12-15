Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

December 15, 2019 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta 0 10 0 19 29
San Francisco 0 10 3 9 22

Second Quarter

SF_Mostert 2 run (Gould kick), 12:55.

Atl_J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:01.

Atl_FG Koo 43, 2:36.

Advertisement

SF_FG Gould 22, :24.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 46, 5:14.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Juszczyk 2 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 10:07.

Atl_Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), 5:15.

SF_FG Gould 43, 1:48.

Atl_J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (run failed), :02.

Atl_Zaccheaus 0 fumble return, :00.

A_70,910.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

___

Atl SF
First downs 20 20
Total Net Yards 290 313
Rushes-yards 20-89 27-120
Passing 201 193
Punt Returns 4-19 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-70 2-15
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 22-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 1-7
Punts 5-50.4 4-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 11-98 7-67
Time of Possession 29:12 30:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Freeman 12-39, Ryan 5-27, Hill 1-16, Gage 1-6, Ollison 1-1. San Francisco, Mostert 14-54, Coleman 4-40, Breida 4-11, Samuel 1-8, Garoppolo 2-6, Juszczyk 2-1.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 25-39-0-210. San Francisco, Garoppolo 22-34-0-200.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 13-134, Gage 5-27, Hooper 3-20, Freeman 2-16, Stocker 1-9, Barner 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 13-134, Sanders 2-9, Breida 2-6, Juszczyk 2-6, Samuel 1-29, Bourne 1-11, Mostert 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment