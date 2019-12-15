Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Atlanta 0 10 0 19 — 29 San Francisco 0 10 3 9 — 22

Second Quarter

SF_Mostert 2 run (Gould kick), 12:55.

Atl_J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:01.

Atl_FG Koo 43, 2:36.

SF_FG Gould 22, :24.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 46, 5:14.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Juszczyk 2 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 10:07.

Atl_Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), 5:15.

SF_FG Gould 43, 1:48.

Atl_J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (run failed), :02.

Atl_Zaccheaus 0 fumble return, :00.

A_70,910.

Atl SF First downs 20 20 Total Net Yards 290 313 Rushes-yards 20-89 27-120 Passing 201 193 Punt Returns 4-19 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-70 2-15 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 22-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 1-7 Punts 5-50.4 4-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2 Penalties-Yards 11-98 7-67 Time of Possession 29:12 30:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Freeman 12-39, Ryan 5-27, Hill 1-16, Gage 1-6, Ollison 1-1. San Francisco, Mostert 14-54, Coleman 4-40, Breida 4-11, Samuel 1-8, Garoppolo 2-6, Juszczyk 2-1.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 25-39-0-210. San Francisco, Garoppolo 22-34-0-200.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 13-134, Gage 5-27, Hooper 3-20, Freeman 2-16, Stocker 1-9, Barner 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 13-134, Sanders 2-9, Breida 2-6, Juszczyk 2-6, Samuel 1-29, Bourne 1-11, Mostert 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

