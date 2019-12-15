Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

|Atlanta
|0
|10
|0
|19
|—
|29
|San Francisco
|0
|10
|3
|9
|—
|22
Second Quarter
SF_Mostert 2 run (Gould kick), 12:55.
Atl_J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:01.
Atl_FG Koo 43, 2:36.
SF_FG Gould 22, :24.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 46, 5:14.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Juszczyk 2 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 10:07.
Atl_Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), 5:15.
SF_FG Gould 43, 1:48.
Atl_J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (run failed), :02.
Atl_Zaccheaus 0 fumble return, :00.
A_70,910.
___
|
|Atl
|SF
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|290
|313
|Rushes-yards
|20-89
|27-120
|Passing
|201
|193
|Punt Returns
|4-19
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|2-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-0
|22-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|1-7
|Punts
|5-50.4
|4-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|11-98
|7-67
|Time of Possession
|29:12
|30:48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Freeman 12-39, Ryan 5-27, Hill 1-16, Gage 1-6, Ollison 1-1. San Francisco, Mostert 14-54, Coleman 4-40, Breida 4-11, Samuel 1-8, Garoppolo 2-6, Juszczyk 2-1.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 25-39-0-210. San Francisco, Garoppolo 22-34-0-200.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 13-134, Gage 5-27, Hooper 3-20, Freeman 2-16, Stocker 1-9, Barner 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 13-134, Sanders 2-9, Breida 2-6, Juszczyk 2-6, Samuel 1-29, Bourne 1-11, Mostert 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
