Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

Carolina 0 10 0 10 — 20 Atlanta 3 10 17 10 — 40

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:47.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Slye 46, 14:51.

Atl_Ridley 15 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 5:15.

Car_Thomas 1 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:05.

Atl_FG Koo 35, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl_Freeman 13 run (Koo kick), 11:08.

Atl_Zaccheaus 93 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 6:30.

Atl_FG Koo 29, 4:55.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 50, 11:40.

Car_FG Slye 42, 7:54.

Atl_Hill 3 run (Koo kick), 5:08.

Car_K.Allen 1 run (Slye kick), 1:26.

A_70,592.

Car Atl First downs 27 22 Total Net Yards 345 461 Rushes-yards 22-100 32-159 Passing 245 302 Punt Returns 2-17 2-13 Kickoff Returns 3-67 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-43 Comp-Att-Int 28-41-2 20-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-48 1-11 Punts 4-46.3 4-44.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-44 6-58 Time of Possession 28:15 31:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 11-53, Allen 6-24, Samuel 3-17, Bonnafon 1-6, Moore 1-0. Atlanta, Freeman 17-84, Hill 9-62, Ryan 1-8, Ollison 4-6, Schaub 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Carolina, Allen 28-41-2-293. Atlanta, Ryan 20-34-0-313.

RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 11-82, Thomas 5-57, Moore 4-81, Wright 4-30, Samuel 2-25, Manhertz 1-11, Zylstra 1-7. Atlanta, Ridley 5-76, J.Jones 5-66, Freeman 4-10, Hooper 2-32, Gage 2-17, Zaccheaus 1-93, Hardy 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

