Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

|Carolina
|0
|10
|0
|10
|—
|20
|Atlanta
|3
|10
|17
|10
|—
|40
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:47.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Slye 46, 14:51.
Atl_Ridley 15 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 5:15.
Car_Thomas 1 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:05.
Atl_FG Koo 35, :00.
Third Quarter
Atl_Freeman 13 run (Koo kick), 11:08.
Atl_Zaccheaus 93 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 6:30.
Atl_FG Koo 29, 4:55.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 50, 11:40.
Car_FG Slye 42, 7:54.
Atl_Hill 3 run (Koo kick), 5:08.
Car_K.Allen 1 run (Slye kick), 1:26.
A_70,592.
|Car
|Atl
|First downs
|27
|22
|Total Net Yards
|345
|461
|Rushes-yards
|22-100
|32-159
|Passing
|245
|302
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-67
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-43
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-41-2
|20-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-48
|1-11
|Punts
|4-46.3
|4-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-44
|6-58
|Time of Possession
|28:15
|31:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 11-53, Allen 6-24, Samuel 3-17, Bonnafon 1-6, Moore 1-0. Atlanta, Freeman 17-84, Hill 9-62, Ryan 1-8, Ollison 4-6, Schaub 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 28-41-2-293. Atlanta, Ryan 20-34-0-313.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 11-82, Thomas 5-57, Moore 4-81, Wright 4-30, Samuel 2-25, Manhertz 1-11, Zylstra 1-7. Atlanta, Ridley 5-76, J.Jones 5-66, Freeman 4-10, Hooper 2-32, Gage 2-17, Zaccheaus 1-93, Hardy 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
