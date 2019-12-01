Listen Live Sports

Atlantic Hockey Glance

December 1, 2019 11:59 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Army West Point 8 4 0 0 24 29 27 10 4 0
Robert Morris 7 2 2 1 24 32 20 7 5 2
Sacred Heart 7 4 0 0 21 42 23 8 6 1
RIT 5 5 2 0 17 33 36 8 6 2
Air Force 4 4 2 2 16 20 23 4 8 2
American Intl. 5 3 0 0 15 32 15 5 6 0
Niagara 4 4 2 1 15 24 25 4 8 2
Bentley 4 7 0 0 12 32 34 6 8 0
Holy Cross 2 7 1 1 8 21 36 3 8 3
Mercyhurst 2 4 1 0 7 14 34 4 8 1
Canisius 1 5 0 0 3 16 22 2 10 0
Friday’s Games

Army West Point 4, Canisius 3

Niagara 4, Air Force 3, OT

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, ppd.

American International 4, RIT 2

Bentley 3, Holy Cross 2

Saturday’s Games

Army West Point 3, Canisius 2

American International 5, RIT 1

Bentley 4, Holy Cross 1

Air Force 2, Niagara 1

Mercyhurst 2, Robert Morris 2

Tuesday’s Game

Sacred Heart at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Canisius at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Canisius at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

