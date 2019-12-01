Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Army West Point
|8
|4
|0
|0
|24
|29
|27
|10
|4
|0
|Robert Morris
|7
|2
|2
|1
|24
|32
|20
|7
|5
|2
|Sacred Heart
|7
|4
|0
|0
|21
|42
|23
|8
|6
|1
|RIT
|5
|5
|2
|0
|17
|33
|36
|8
|6
|2
|Air Force
|4
|4
|2
|2
|16
|20
|23
|4
|8
|2
|American Intl.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|32
|15
|5
|6
|0
|Niagara
|4
|4
|2
|1
|15
|24
|25
|4
|8
|2
|Bentley
|4
|7
|0
|0
|12
|32
|34
|6
|8
|0
|Holy Cross
|2
|7
|1
|1
|8
|21
|36
|3
|8
|3
|Mercyhurst
|2
|4
|1
|0
|7
|14
|34
|4
|8
|1
|Canisius
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|16
|22
|2
|10
|0
|Friday’s Games
Army West Point 4, Canisius 3
Niagara 4, Air Force 3, OT
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, ppd.
American International 4, RIT 2
Bentley 3, Holy Cross 2
Army West Point 3, Canisius 2
American International 5, RIT 1
Bentley 4, Holy Cross 1
Air Force 2, Niagara 1
Mercyhurst 2, Robert Morris 2
Sacred Heart at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Canisius at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.