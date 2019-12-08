Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

December 8, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Sacred Heart 9 4 0 0 27 52 25 10 6 1
Army West Point 9 5 0 0 27 35 34 11 5 0
Robert Morris 7 3 2 1 24 32 26 7 6 2
RIT 7 5 2 0 23 43 41 10 6 2
American Intl. 7 4 0 0 21 43 21 7 7 0
Air Force 5 4 3 3 21 30 28 5 8 3
Niagara 4 4 2 1 15 24 25 4 8 2
Bentley 5 8 0 0 15 39 40 7 9 0
Holy Cross 2 8 2 1 9 26 46 3 9 4
Mercyhurst 2 6 1 0 7 19 44 4 10 1
Canisius 1 7 0 0 3 18 31 2 12 0
Friday’s Games

American International 6, Canisius 0

RIT 7, Mercyhurst 3

Army West Point 4, Bentley 3

Air Force 7, Holy Cross 2

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

American International 3, Canisius 2

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Holy Cross 3, Air Force 3

Sacred Heart 6, Robert Morris 0

Bentley 4, Army West Point 2

RIT 3, Mercyhurst 2

Sunday’s Game

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

American International at Princeton, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Bentley at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Niagara at American International, 1 p.m.

Army West Point at Robert Morris, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Army West Point at Robert Morris, 1:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia