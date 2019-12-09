Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic Hockey Glance

December 9, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Sacred Heart 10 4 0 0 30 56 27 11 6 1
Army West Point 9 5 0 0 27 35 34 11 5 0
Robert Morris 7 4 2 1 24 34 30 7 7 2
RIT 7 5 2 0 23 43 41 10 6 2
American Intl. 7 4 0 0 21 43 21 7 7 0
Air Force 5 4 3 3 21 30 28 5 8 3
Niagara 4 4 2 1 15 24 25 4 8 2
Bentley 5 8 0 0 15 39 40 7 9 0
Holy Cross 2 8 2 1 9 26 46 3 9 4
Mercyhurst 2 6 1 0 7 19 44 4 10 1
Canisius 1 7 0 0 3 18 31 2 12 0
Friday’s Games

American International 6, Canisius 0

RIT 7, Mercyhurst 3

Army West Point 4, Bentley 3

Air Force 7, Holy Cross 2

Saturday’s Games

American International 3, Canisius 2

Holy Cross 3, Air Force 3

Sacred Heart 6, Robert Morris 0

Bentley 4, Army West Point 2

RIT 3, Mercyhurst 2

Sunday’s Game

Sacred Heart 4, Robert Morris 2

Tuesday, Dec. 10

American International at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Bentley at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Niagara at American International, 1 p.m.

Army West Point at Robert Morris, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Army West Point at Robert Morris, 1:05 p.m.

