The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic Hockey Glance

December 15, 2019 2:52 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Sacred Heart 10 4 0 0 30 56 27 11 6 1
Army West Point 9 5 0 0 27 35 34 11 5 0
Robert Morris 7 4 2 1 24 34 30 7 7 2
RIT 7 5 2 0 23 43 41 10 6 2
American Intl. 7 4 0 0 21 43 21 7 7 0
Air Force 5 4 3 3 21 30 28 5 8 3
Niagara 4 4 2 1 15 24 25 4 8 2
Bentley 5 8 0 0 15 39 40 7 9 1
Holy Cross 2 8 2 1 9 26 46 3 9 4
Mercyhurst 2 6 1 0 7 19 44 4 10 1
Canisius 1 7 0 0 3 18 31 2 12 0
Thursday’s Game

Bentley 2, Dartmouth 2

Friday’s Game

American International 3, Niagara 1

Saturday’s Games

Niagara 0, American International 0

Army West Point 4, Robert Morris 0

Sunday’s Game

Army West Point at Robert Morris, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Bentley at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Bentley at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

American International at Maine, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.

Guelph at RIT, 3:05 p.m., exhibition

