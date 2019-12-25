Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Army West Point
|10
|5
|1
|0
|31
|40
|35
|12
|5
|1
|Sacred Heart
|10
|4
|0
|0
|30
|56
|27
|11
|6
|1
|American Intl.
|8
|4
|1
|0
|25
|46
|22
|8
|8
|1
|Robert Morris
|7
|5
|3
|1
|25
|35
|35
|7
|8
|3
|RIT
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|43
|41
|10
|6
|2
|Air Force
|5
|4
|3
|3
|21
|30
|28
|5
|8
|3
|Niagara
|4
|5
|3
|2
|17
|24
|25
|4
|9
|3
|Bentley
|5
|8
|0
|0
|15
|39
|40
|7
|9
|1
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|26
|46
|3
|9
|4
|Mercyhurst
|2
|6
|1
|0
|7
|19
|44
|4
|10
|1
|Canisius
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|18
|31
|2
|12
|0
|Saturday’s Games
Bentley at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.
Bentley at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.
American International at Maine, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.
Guelph at RIT, 3:05 p.m., exhibition
Niagara at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Canisius at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Army West Point vs. Providence at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
American International at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
RIT at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
American International at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Army West Point vs. Ohio St. or Cornell at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid
Robert Morris vs. Ontario Tech at Johnstown, Pa., TBA, exhibition
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.