Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Army West Point 10 5 1 0 31 40 35 12 5 1 Sacred Heart 10 4 0 0 30 56 27 11 6 1 American Intl. 8 4 1 0 25 46 22 8 8 1 Robert Morris 7 5 3 1 25 35 35 7 8 3 RIT 7 5 2 0 23 43 41 10 6 2 Air Force 5 4 3 3 21 30 28 5 8 3 Niagara 4 5 3 2 17 24 25 4 9 3 Bentley 5 8 0 0 15 39 40 7 9 1 Holy Cross 2 8 2 1 9 26 46 3 9 4 Mercyhurst 2 6 1 0 7 19 44 4 10 1 Canisius 1 7 0 0 3 18 31 2 12 0 Saturday’s Games

Bentley at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

American International at Maine, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.

Guelph at RIT, 3:05 p.m., exhibition

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Canisius at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Army West Point vs. Providence at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

American International at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

RIT at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

American International at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Army West Point vs. Ohio St. or Cornell at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

Robert Morris vs. Ontario Tech at Johnstown, Pa., TBA, exhibition

