Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Schedule

December 30, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

H-hard, C-clay, G-grass

Jan. 3-13 2019 — Apia International Sydney, HO (Alex de Minaur)

Feb. 22-March 2 — Brasil Open, RO (Guido Pella)

June 21-29 2019 — Antalya Open, GO (Lorenzo Sonego)

Aug. 2-11 2019 — Coupe Rogers, HO (Rafael Nadal)

Advertisement

Dec. 2-8 2019 — AO Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff, HO (Tatsuma Ito)

Dec. 8-15 2019 — AO Australian Wildcard Playoff, HO (John-Patrick Smith)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation